Last year I posted about Flora, a hidden wholesale florist in Salmiya that I used to get my flowers from. Tahani is another similar wholesale florist but since I found out about it, it’s become my new go-to flower shop.
Tahani Flowers have multiple locations but I’ve only been to the ones in Salmiya and Hawally. The Salmiya one is larger and has a bigger variety so that’s the one I frequent the most. The store is located in the basement of a building on the same street as Jothen Cosmetics, Barakat, and Tibawi Sweets. The store is divided into two areas, the large main area is where you’ll find pots, plant accessories, dried flowers, and some plants and flowers like Orchids. But, the most important area is their extremely large walk-in fridge.
The fridge is where all the fresh flowers are displayed and is divided into two large sections with a corridor connecting the two areas. The fridge is filled to the brim with flowers, from popular and common, to rarer and harder-to-find ones. Since they’re wholesalers, the prices of the flowers are cheaper than anywhere else and their collection is the largest I’ve seen so far in Kuwait (if you know a place with a larger collection let me know!).
Here is the location on Google Maps, and they’re also on Instagram @tahaniflowersalmiya
I’d suggest to check flower market they have a wider store but smaller walk-in fridge compared to tahani the place is well organised and their dry flower options are satisfying, here is the location:
Flower Market
566 41361
https://maps.app.goo.gl/98bHUQkt9phyzpuG6
Do they have the largest selection of dry flowers?
In my humble opinion, yes
cool will check it out cuz need some for a project
I had visited this store last year. They had a huge selection for tulips. Amazing place and price.
Flora has now shifted to Hawally, do check their new store out. It has wider range of flowers now and has a big walk-in fridge where the flowers are well organized and very well sorted. Do check it out. ✌🏻
FLORA NATIONAL GEN.TRAD.CO.W.L.L.
https://maps.app.goo.gl/bdjkUrUyiHk8PEny9?g_st=iw
oh no way! I’ll check them out, sucks if they closed the salmiya one cuz i was still buying my orchids from there since i could just pick one up and walk back home.
Pretty timely to be honest… especially for those who actually ‘celebrate’ Valentines Day 😒
Tahani never disappoints and plus they’re super friendly and flexible. They’ve been my go to for years for any occasion but since corona I just order from their app
Crazy timing cause their app just sent me a notification today saying “miss you! check our new offers” lol