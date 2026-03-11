Shop & Ship Raises Prices and Resumes Shipping

Yesterday Shop & Ship sent out an email stating that due to the current situation in the region and the impact it has on their costs, they will be temporarily increasing their prices. A few moments ago those prices went into effect and below is a comparison between the old rates and the new rates. I’ve included both the basic price and the discounted price if you’re a Flex member.

0.5 KG

Old Price: 3.75 KWD

New Price: 4.70 KWD (+25.3% increase)

Old Flex Price: 3.65 KWD

New Flex Price: 4.60 KWD (+26% increase)

1 KG

Old Price: 6.90 KWD

New Price: 8.25 KWD (+19.65% increase)

Old Flex Price: 5.90 KWD

New Flex Price: 7.35 KWD (+24.6% increase)

5 KG

Old Price: 32.10 KWD

New Price: 36.65 KWD (+14.2% increase)

Old Flex Price: 22.30 KWD

New Flex Price: 27.75 KWD (+24.4% increase)

10 KG

Old Price: 63.60 KWD

New Price: 72.15 KWD (+13.4% increase)

Old Flex Price: 40.80 KWD

New Flex Price: 51.25 KWD (+25.6% increase)

20 KG

Old Price: 107.60 KWD

New Price: 143.15 KWD (+25.3% increase)

Old Flex Price: 77.80 KWD

New Flex Price: 98.25 KWD (+26.3% increase)

The cost increase for regular members is on average 21% while the increase for Flex members is around 25%. They probably tried to keep the prices as low as possible and so aren’t able to give Flex members the bigger discounts they used to offer.

They seemed to also have resumed shipping to Kuwait. Although I still have a package stuck in my US mailbox, a friend had his item ship on March 3 and arrive to Kuwait by March 10 (via Riyadh instead of Dubai).

I also noticed a lot of items on Amazon I had on my Wishlist that previously had free shipping no longer have it. Amazon is still offering free shipping on some items, though I’m not sure why it no longer applies to a large chunk of my wishlist. I did place an order for some items on March 8 that were eligible for free shipping but the order hasn’t processed yet and seems to be on hold.