Starlink internet is now available in Kuwait

I just found out through a reader that Starlink is now officially available in Kuwait.

There are two types of devices you can purchase to get started, the Standard or the Mini. The Standard device costs KD122 and is meant to be permanently fixed. The Mini, on the other hand, is a smaller portable device that you can mount at your home but also take with you anywhere you go. The Mini device costs KD92.

Both devices offer similar download speeds between 135-305 Mbps and an upload speed between 20-40 Mbps. The monthly price is also similar at KD31 for unlimited data.

According to the website the kit ships in 1-2 weeks and you don’t have to sign up to a contract. So if you want to try it out for just one month you can. If you already have a device and an account you need to cancel your subscription and transfer the device to a new Kuwait-based account (you can’t just update the address).

From my personal experience I was able to hit 291 Mbps download speed and 57 Mbps upload speed with 19ms ping using the Starlink Mini and my device has obstructions so with the Standard device and no obstructions I can imagine it would be a bit faster and have an even lower ping rate.

Starlink isn’t faster than 5G and is more expensive, but the low ping rate is great for online gaming.

If you want to try out Starlink, head to starlink.com and put Kuwait as your location. This is a referral link that will give you and me 1 month free internet after activation.