New Phet Phet Opens Tomorrow

Phet Phet, my favorite Thai restaurant, are opening their new and much larger location tomorrow (Monday, March 16) in Al Andalus. I passed by a while ago to check the place out and I’m really excited about it.

The new space has A LOT more seating and a new color scheme (lots of pink!). I loved the interior and as a regular at their Salmiya location I’m really happy they’re opening this bigger space. The location is also easier to get to, and parking won’t be an issue since Al Andalus has plenty.

If you’ve never been to Phet Phet, I’d recommend their Pad Thai, Panang Curry, Spicy Potato Noodles and Mango Sticky Rice. Those are my favorites.

Phet Phet is located on the top floor of Al Andalus (Google Maps). During Ramadan they’ll be open from 5:30PM to 2AM. After Ramadan the hours will switch to 1PM to 11PM, and with the new location they’ll now be open 7 days a week. @phetphetkw