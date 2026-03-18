Inside the Cobogo House, A Villa in Funaitees

The Cobogo House is a private villa in Funaitees that was completed a few years ago, but last month it got featured on the Natuzzi website which is how I came to find out about it.

The name of the project comes from the cobogó bricks used across the villa’s façade. These are decorative perforated concrete blocks, similar in concept to Islamic mashrabiya screens, that let air and light through while still giving you shade and privacy. The bricks also cast interesting light and shadow inside the house which you will notice in some of the interior photos.

Cobogo House was designed by the local architecture firm Babnimnim, who are probably most known for the beautiful contemporary mosque in Al Massayel, the Mamluki Lancet Mosque.

To check out all the photos of the space, the photographer Mohammad Ashkanani has the photos here.