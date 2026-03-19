A New Mediterranean Restaurant by the Sea

Si is a new Mediterranean restaurant opening on the first day of Eid, and it’s one of those places where once you’re there you kind of forget where you are.

Chef Marco of Vigonovo is behind the concept, and if you’ve ever met him you’ll know how charismatic and hard working he is. I first met Marco back in 2016 when he opened Vigonovo as a small spot in Salmiya. He started off with very limited resources, to the point that if I remember correctly, he had brought his small 4 burner stove from home to use in the restaurant. Since then Marco has had a pretty long journey, and Si is the result of all that hard work.

The first thing that caught my attention was the location. Si is located at C Club in Al Bida’a, with its own private entrance from the side. The first thing you notice once you walk in is the beautiful sea and garden area, surrounded by tall palm trees. It’s such a fantastic spot.

The restaurant itself is divided into three main areas, each with its own look but all with the same goal of creating a bright and energetic space that makes you feel like you’re somewhere along the Mediterranean coast. The food matches the setting, with a menu built around Mediterranean classics using fresh ingredients and simple flavors that Marco is known for.

I might be a bit biased since Marco is a friend, but the space really is beautiful and the food is really good. Si is opening on the first day of Eid (so tomorrow), and as part of their soft launch they’ll start with breakfast and lunch. They’ll eventually open for dinner as well. Opening hours are 8AM to 4PM, with the last order at 4PM.

Here is the location on Google Maps. If you want to book a table, they have a booking link on their instagram @sikuwait