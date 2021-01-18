Teacher’s Cellar whom I posted about back in 2010 is closing down their location in Al Muthana Complex. The whole mall has turned into a ghost town and it’s pretty sad since I have a lot of great memories there as a kid. I really hope they don’t demolish it. Anyway, due to the fact they’re closing down the store, Teacher’s Cellar currently have a 75% discount on everything until January 21st.

So if you’ve got kids and are looking to get random things from books, to fun activities, science experiments, or even simple things like scratch & sniff stickers or magnetic alphabets, pass by them before they close down. @teacherscellarq8