Al Diwan Al Amiri released a preview video of the new Entertainment City and although I hate the fact they demolished the old one, I think I kinda like this one. I like it because they’ve combined a lot of different things into the place which might actually make it successful. Previously it was just an amusement park but the new version merges a mall, hotel, and sports stadium with the park as well as an aquarium and museum. The new Entertainment City is going to be now called “The City” and contain the following:
Outdoor Theme Park (6 theme zones)
Indoor Theme Park (Envisioned by Ubisoft)
Indoor Snow Park
Waterpark
Aquarium
Dolphinarium
Museum & Planetarium
High Street Retail
A Retail Mall
Luxury District (900+ rooms and apartments)
Icon Hotel (480+ luxury rooms)
Sports and Festival Arena (25,000+ spectators)
The only thing I really don’t like and should be changed is the dolphinarium. It’s 2021, we’re all much more aware and informed on how inhumane dolphinariums are. Even The Scientific Center canceled plans for their dolphinarium so not sure why we’re still trying to build one in Kuwait.
Other than that one issue I’m excited about this project. No completion date was shared in the presentation but going by their previous schedules, I wouldn’t be surprised if the first stage isn’t completed in around 2 years’ time.
Thanks @_M87
It looks really awesome
I just have one concern about the outdoor theme park, in the concept the spacing looks a bit narrow and everything seems a bit too close to each other
I hope they space it out in real life allowing enough space to distribute the crowds
Most welcome :p
It looks amazing and also i really liked the idea about one place that combine a lot of things because here in Kuwait we need this type of places and i hope they will start build it as soon as possible.
Thanks Mark
All this attention to detail and no one thought to fix the upside-down Kuwait flag on the tower?
I mean I appreciate the enthusiasm from them, but is an aquarium, dolphinarium, museum & planetarium, and 2 hotels!
I mean spread them out a little bit have the museum & planetarium somewhere else… except the dolphinarium that should be scraped completely
Kuwait does a great job to hype projects up, that never happen. There is no way this project will be rolled out
Just like Shaheed Park, Kuwait Motor Town, the new airport, JACC, Abdullah Al Salem museums and the Kuwait Bay bridge didn’t happen? I’m confused.
Sorry, but this is a lot more expensive and complex than bridges or parks. It requires maintenance, management and care. Have you been to JACC recently? Nothing works are things are falling apart. Im all for the better good of the country…but this wont happen. #silkcity
More expensive than the airport? I have been to JACC recently, what exactly isn’t working? Everything works fine, the elevators, the bathrooms, the fountain, it all looks new. Silk City isn’t an Amiri Diwan project so that’s a bad example.
How many times has the new airport been postponed? It hasnt been built yet so you cant say they have stuck to their words on delivering it. Plus an airport is essential, the theme park, isnt.. Regarding JACC, Im not referring to facilities, the space part, all machines are broken, part of the animals at the end section are damaged, and other areas. For Silk City, fair enough not a Amiri Diwan project.
Im happy you feel so confident that they will deliver everything they say they will. I guess only time will tell
I don’t see it happening as grand as in the above rendering. It will be about 60-70%. Still something better than nothing.
KMT is a good example. From the original rendering which made it look like it is going to try and emulate the grandeur of Yas Marina to what has been done, it’s only about 60% of that.
It get divided into stages, look at Shaheed Park. The same with KMT, first stage was the track, the other stages will come after.
I hope they follow up but like most projects in kuwait I don’t see it happening. Shaheed has been the one exception and I hope more follow in its footsteps.
Not erven, all we got is a track vs the entire city like experience it was suppose to emulate. I would say its more like 20% of what was suppose to be done.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKQ7RXNmDsM&feature=emb_title
Nobody noticed the upside down flag..