If you’re using the Kuwait Mobile ID app as an alternative to the physical Civil ID card, don’t upgrade your iPhone to iOS14. The app currently crashes on launch with iOS14 and even though there was an update to the Mobile ID app yesterday, it didn’t fix the crashing issue.
Thanks Andrew
It works for me. I am using iPhone X with iOS 14.0.
Strange, iPhone 11 Pro here and it crashes on launch for me
today 4 am wasn’t getting sleep though of updating my iPhone SE and iPod Touch to iOS 14 an amazing features.. now I read the post same here it’s crashing.. Gotta to wait for KM ID to update their app for now relying MOI site…
Works for me. I use iphone 7 plus a d upgraded to IOS14
Works on my phone too and I’ve got an 11, not the pro though.