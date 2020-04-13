The Public Authority for Civil Information recently updated their app with some new interesting features. The app is now a phone-based Civil ID for identity verification. It will also be used for authenticating government and non-government eservices and serve as a trusted digital signature for electronic documents and transactions. That’s basically how it’s described in the app store but I don’t think you can use it yet for anything, at least not that I’m aware of.

I think we will start using it soon for online services as a means to authenticate ourselves as we are moving everything to a digital platform which is why I installed it and set it up. Set up is a fairly straight forward process if you have the newer smart Civil ID’s with the chips). Once you input your Civil ID number and serial number (from the back of your Civil ID) into the app, it will automatically pull all your information including address, photo, nationality, and other details. I’m actually looking forward to seeing what I can eventually use it for.

If you want to download it here are the links:

Apple iOS Version

Google Android Version