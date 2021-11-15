Yesterday the Kuwait Olympic Committee announced that the 3rd GCC games will be held in Kuwait this coming January 2022. No other information was provided but here is some I managed to dig out:

  • The GCC Games include Sailing, basketball, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, futsal, snooker and table tennis.

  • The first GCC Games was held in Bahrain back in 2011.

  • The second GCC Games was held in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

  • The games are held every 4 years and were meant to be held last year but due to Covid got postponed.

  • At the first GCC Games Kuwait came first with 14 gold medals, 8 silver and 7 bronze

If you want to stay posted on the 3rd GCC Games you can follow the official Kuwait Olympics account @kuwaitolympic