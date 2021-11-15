Yesterday the Kuwait Olympic Committee announced that the 3rd GCC games will be held in Kuwait this coming January 2022. No other information was provided but here is some I managed to dig out:

The GCC Games include Sailing, basketball, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, futsal, snooker and table tennis.

The first GCC Games was held in Bahrain back in 2011.

The second GCC Games was held in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

The games are held every 4 years and were meant to be held last year but due to Covid got postponed.

At the first GCC Games Kuwait came first with 14 gold medals, 8 silver and 7 bronze

If you want to stay posted on the 3rd GCC Games you can follow the official Kuwait Olympics account @kuwaitolympic