Yesterday the Kuwait Olympic Committee announced that the 3rd GCC games will be held in Kuwait this coming January 2022. No other information was provided but here is some I managed to dig out:
- The GCC Games include Sailing, basketball, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, futsal, snooker and table tennis.
The first GCC Games was held in Bahrain back in 2011.
The second GCC Games was held in Saudi Arabia in 2015.
The games are held every 4 years and were meant to be held last year but due to Covid got postponed.
At the first GCC Games Kuwait came first with 14 gold medals, 8 silver and 7 bronze
If you want to stay posted on the 3rd GCC Games you can follow the official Kuwait Olympics account @kuwaitolympic
I like the idea! Just missing some more sports
I don’t know why snooker isn’t there, is it really a sport? 🤔
It’s a GCC sport!
Not “on January 22nd” but in January ‘22
oops
Do they decide the hosts just 2 months in advance? They may not have been held the last couple of years due to the pandemic, but the hosts should have been decided years in advance
They decided ages ago, it was supposed to be in March 2020 then pushed till December and now announced fro Jan next year.
Oh ok, makes sense