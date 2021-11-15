A couple of days ago the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) updated the Kuwait Mobile ID app with the option to add a digital copy of your driving license. The instruction to do it are only in Arabic so here is a quick how-to:
1) I’m assuming you already have the app and are registered. You need to make sure you have the latest version of the app since the previous versions didn’t have this new feature. The new version was updated 2 days ago and is version 1.9.0.
2) Once logged into the app click on credentials. If your verification level is “Medium” you will now be presented with the option to scan your face similar to how you set up Face ID on the iPhone.
3) Once you are done with the verification process you will then have the option to add your driving license. I have two, a motorcycle license as well as a driving one so I have both showing in the app now.
The reason you want to add your driving license to Kuwait Mobile ID is that in case you forgot or lost your driving license, this digital version will now be accepted by the police.
On a side note, why is the new Sahel app only in Arabic???
A welcome addition as I have a habit of forgetting my wallet. Now everything is on the phone. You don’t need a wallet anymore.
I had already setup ‘Authentication’ on my ID so adding the driving license was just a click.
I wish they add dependents civil IDs.
+1
Let’s hope that having a digital copy of the driving license, will prevent the traffic policemen from taking away your license just to annoy you for a week for a minor traffic violation …
Well now he can just take your phone lol
need to carry another phone for this then!!
Oh dear…
I have gotten 1 moving violation ticket in Kuwait, on my way to work. Cop writes me the ticket, gives me the ticket, and keeps my license, and tells me to leave. I said, “What about my license??” He barked at me to, “Just go!”
So I left, driving without my license. It took almost a month to track down my license after my (Kuwaiti, Arabic speaking) husband took care of the ticket.
Curious to know if there would be some kind of block on the digital license if someones actual license gets taken by the police
Did you get around to fixing your birth date yet?
it’s correct in the digital version of my license! so weird
All is cool except that Face ID verification on the mobile ID takes pictures that make you look like this: 🐰👹🤖🤡💀💩
Thanks Mark ! Appreciate the clear instructions given on this post.
Have you (or the firm you work for) considered doing PR communication work for the government? It would be next level.
I work in the food industry so not involved in PR :D
My photo is missing from digital driving license.. is anyone else facing the same issue?