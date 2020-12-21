Big Ramy who started training at Oxygen Gym back in 2010 has become the new Mr. Olympia 2020 Champion. It’s such an incredible feat, basically, the equivalent of winning Miss Universe or the UEFA Championship, but in the bodybuilding world. When Arnold Schwarzenegger was bodybuilding his goal was to become the greatest bodybuilder in the world, that meant becoming Mr. Olympia. He eventually won it 7 times.
A few years ago I posted about how Kuwait was the new bodybuilding mecca of the World and Big Ramy just proved this to be true.
I was just thinking a couple of days ago on different people who started in Kuwait and gained worldwide success, the two people that came into my mind were @pinot and @nouriflayhan since I know them, but Big Ramy is now another local success story.
Thanks Mark for covering this!
Big Ramy finally bought his A-game this year and fully deserved to win.
He comes across as a down-to-earth and humble, hardworking person which is rare to see amongst his peers!
So the guy’s name is Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, but he goes by Big Ramy? WTF?
Is your actual name Chip?
Yes
Exactly, lots of celebrities go by a different name as a nickname.
It’s worthwhile mentioning that last year Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry is also Kuwait’s Oxygen team sponsored. His coach is Abdullah Al Otaibi a local Bodybuilding coach who is renowned in this sphere.
oh i had no idea
A lot of successful people started in Kuwait. The two that I know personally are Rami Afuni who wrote that big radio hit, Hideaway by Kieza and Collette Tchantcho who I knew when we were kids and then fast forward to twenty years later, I’m randomly watching this Netflix show called The Witcher at a friend’s house and I notice this beautiful black woman in the show and said “this actress is gonna make it big someday”. My friend was like “Remember Collette from school?” My jaw dropped. “THAT’S HER?!”
oh yeah she was in The Witcher!
Yeah we went to BSK together in the 90s. Her brother was a friend of my sister’s.
Hugely talented and driven.
I also took a few Karate lessons from her father. May he rest in grace.
@ifbbpro_hassan_mostafa (https://www.instagram.com/ifbbpro_hassan_mostafa/) is another local upcoming talent. He is a trainer at Gold’s Gym and a very promising bodybuilder.
Excuse my ignorance.. How can anyone become that big??! Like do they consume stuff to make them gain that much weight? This can’t be all training no?
Combination of things, genetics, training, PED’s, food, and dedication.