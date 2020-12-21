Due to the pandemic, all racing at the Kuwait Motor Town track had been put on hold but they’re finally back! There will be two open track events to end the year, one this coming Thursday the 24th, and the next on the 31st. The dates were announced yesterday but tickets only went on sale this morning and sold out in a few minutes. I was literally refreshing the website all morning and so managed to quickly buy tickets for both days, but a lot of people I know either managed to just get a ticket for one day, or weren’t even fast enough to get any tickets at all.

Because of the pandemic, they’ve got new rules for this season:

Temperature checks will be done at the gate

Face mask required

Helmet hire is unavailable (BYOH)

Only 1 assistant per participant will be allowed on site

No spectators allowed

Contactless payment only, no cash accepted

I can’t wait, this is gonna be a great way to end this bizarre year.