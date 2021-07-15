Ten Kuwaiti athletes will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics due to take place between July 23 and August 8. The athletes are:

Yacoub Alyouha – Men’s 110 m hurdles

Mudhawi Al-Shammari – Women’s 100 m

Mohammad Al-Mosawi – Men’s Karate

Lara Dashti – Women’s 50 m Freestyle Swimming

Abbas Qali – Men’s 100 m Freestyle Swimming

Abdullah Turgi Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting

Abdulrahman Al-Faihan – Men’s Skeet Shooting

Mansour Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting

Talal Turgi Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhel – Men’s Single Sculls

There doesn’t seem to be a lot of buzz around the athletes even though there should be. They actually should have plastered them on billboards all around Kuwait similar to how Talabat did with restaurant owners last month.

You can follow the official account of the Kuwait Olympics on Instagram where they’re currently sharing stories of the athletes in Tokyo. @kuwaitolympic