Ten Kuwaiti athletes will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics due to take place between July 23 and August 8. The athletes are:
Yacoub Alyouha – Men’s 110 m hurdles
Mudhawi Al-Shammari – Women’s 100 m
Mohammad Al-Mosawi – Men’s Karate
Lara Dashti – Women’s 50 m Freestyle Swimming
Abbas Qali – Men’s 100 m Freestyle Swimming
Abdullah Turgi Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting
Abdulrahman Al-Faihan – Men’s Skeet Shooting
Mansour Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting
Talal Turgi Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting
Abdulrahman Al-Fadhel – Men’s Single Sculls
There doesn’t seem to be a lot of buzz around the athletes even though there should be. They actually should have plastered them on billboards all around Kuwait similar to how Talabat did with restaurant owners last month.
You can follow the official account of the Kuwait Olympics on Instagram where they’re currently sharing stories of the athletes in Tokyo. @kuwaitolympic
I’m just really happy the Kuwait Olympic Committee is doing a good job shining the light on these players and supporting them, especially on social media
All the best to them!
Yes it is great that they are supporting the athletes and that they are able to represent Kuwait this time. In 2016 Kuwait was suspended from the olympics and athletes had to represent themselves independently.
Yes, I don’t understand it. They should be a source of pride and inspiration to other citizens.
There should be more attention to this, and maybe even TV interviews with the athletes (if there wasn’t already)
Walked past Lara Dashti and Abbas Qali (I think it was them) in transit at Doha Airport last week. I didnt know who they were but did a second take coz they looked super smart (presentable) in their Q8 uniform.
Good luck, hope they have a great olympics 💪🏻
Looks like Mr. Fahad Dehaini ( 🔫 🥇) has retired.