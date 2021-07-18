Since we have a few days off for Eid I thought I would share a new list of shows you could binge-watch. If you want to know how to stream HBO, Hulu, and Disney+, check out my old post on this subject here.

Sweet Tooth

I’m a sucker for anything that involves a post-apocalyptic world so when I watched the trailer for Sweet Tooth I knew I had to watch it. Sweet Tooth takes place in a world that has collapsed due to a deadly virus leading to the rise of human-animal hybrids. The show felt like one big adventure and never got boring with the only negative really being the fact there are just 8 episodes. If you have Netflix check it out.

Clarksons Farm

Jeremy Clarkson is best known for his car shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour but you don’t need to be into cars to enjoy this show. I actually found it much more entertaining than anything else Jeremy has done, it’s a very chill and funny show so I really hope he’ll film a second season. This one is available to watch on Amazon Video.

Mare of Eastown

A crime drama that revolves around a murder that takes place in a small town. The show keeps you guessing who the murderer is till the very end and since it’s just 7 episodes long, it’s a quick watch. Not as good as The Killing but I mean nothing really is. This show is available on HBO Max.

Shadow and Bone

I’m generally not into fantasy worlds but the trailer for Shadow and Bone caught my attention and then the show just grabbed me from the very start. It’s also a short series with just 8 episodes so you’ll be able to finish the first season in a day or two. This one is on Netflix.

Bonus: Not a TV show but if you’re looking for a movie to watch I thought the Dinsey film Cruella was surprisingly great and fun to watch. I rented the movie on Disney+ but I think you could rent it on Amazon Video and YouTube as well. I also watched Chris Pratt’s new Amazon Original movie called The Tomorrow War. It was ok I guess, I wouldn’t pay to watch it but it’s free if you have Amazon Video.