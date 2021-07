If you’re planning to go to Avenues during Eid and are worried about finding parking, here is a quick tip, you can pre-book a parking spot using the PASS App. There are over 140 parking spots reserved for PASS customers in Avenues Phase 4 which you can find by going down the Saveco parking entrance, Gate 28. The cost is 500 fils an hour and your hour starts from the moment you book the spot. For more info, click here.

