This has to be the coolest gym-related idea ever and the timing of it is perfect with gyms having been forced to close down now. Mobile Crossfit Box is a portable gym that you can rent out for you and your friends! It’s a fully decked out gym with everything you need from different kinds of cardio machines to barbells, kettlebells, dumbells, boxes, squat racks, and pull up bars.
The price is 40KD per hour and it can handle up to 4 people at once so it’s 10KD per friend. They also have a drop-in fee of 10KD which I’m guessing means if the truck isn’t fully rented out you could drop in where it’s parked and use it. For more info or too book the gym check out their instagram account @mobilebox_kw
via @notnorrah
10 KD per hour, If you train daily thats 300 KD per month.
If 4 people join in, that little white truck generates 1200 KD monthly.
Most people probably train 4 days a week but if you were that into training any way you’d have your own home gym.
i think this is something guys or girls who seriously train would want to do maybe once a week with their friend as a social thing.Especially crossfitters who are used to competing at the gym, this could be their once a week competition.
I’m expecting 3-4 copies of it emerging next week