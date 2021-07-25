The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is currently in progress and below is the schedule of events in which the Kuwaiti participants are taking part in. Sadly the timings of the events are all in the middle of the night for us except for the swimming competition:

July 25 – 3AM to 10AM

Abdullah Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting

Mansour Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting

July 26 – 3:50AM to 11AM

Abdullah Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting

Mansour Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting

July 28 – 3:25AM to 10AM

Talal Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting

Abdulrahman Al-Faihan – Men’s Trap Shooting

July 29 – 3:50AM to 11AM

Talal Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting

Abdulrahman Al-Faihan – Men’s Trap Shooting

July 29 – 1PM to 3:30PM

Abbas Qali – Men’s 100 m Freestyle Swimming

July 30 – 1PM to 3:30PM

Lara Dashti – Women’s 50 m Freestyle Swimming

July 30 – 3AM to 6:30AM

Mudhawi Al-Shammari – Women’s 100 m

August 3 – 1AM to 4AM

Yacoub Alyouha – Men’s 110 m hurdles

August 4 – 4AM to 6:25AM

Yacoub Alyouha – Men’s 110 m hurdles

August 6 – 4AM to 11:45AM

Mohammad Al-Mosawi – Men’s Karate

If you want to watch the Olympics you can do so with BeIN Connect. The price is $5 for a day or $12 for a month and you can get more info on that on the BeIN website.

Check out @kuwaitolympic for the latest updates