The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is currently in progress and below is the schedule of events in which the Kuwaiti participants are taking part in. Sadly the timings of the events are all in the middle of the night for us except for the swimming competition:
July 25 – 3AM to 10AM
Abdullah Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting
Mansour Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting
July 26 – 3:50AM to 11AM
Abdullah Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting
Mansour Al-Rashidi – Men’s Skeet Shooting
July 28 – 3:25AM to 10AM
Talal Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting
Abdulrahman Al-Faihan – Men’s Trap Shooting
July 29 – 3:50AM to 11AM
Talal Al-Rashidi – Men’s Trap Shooting
Abdulrahman Al-Faihan – Men’s Trap Shooting
July 29 – 1PM to 3:30PM
Abbas Qali – Men’s 100 m Freestyle Swimming
July 30 – 1PM to 3:30PM
Lara Dashti – Women’s 50 m Freestyle Swimming
July 30 – 3AM to 6:30AM
Mudhawi Al-Shammari – Women’s 100 m
August 3 – 1AM to 4AM
Yacoub Alyouha – Men’s 110 m hurdles
August 4 – 4AM to 6:25AM
Yacoub Alyouha – Men’s 110 m hurdles
August 6 – 4AM to 11:45AM
Mohammad Al-Mosawi – Men’s Karate
If you want to watch the Olympics you can do so with BeIN Connect. The price is $5 for a day or $12 for a month and you can get more info on that on the BeIN website.
Check out @kuwaitolympic for the latest updates
Thanks for the timings.
Can’t wait to see them in action.
Wishing them the best of luck!
Today’s shooting featured Abdullah Al-Rashidi and not Abdulrahman Al-Faihan (guess you got the name mixed up)
hey thanks for pointing it out, you’re right i missed it while editing