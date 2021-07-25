For people looking to get into making espresso coffee at home, the Gaggia Classic Pro machine is considered to be one of the best starter machines you can buy. It’s an affordable single boiler machine that allows you to pull an espresso shot and steam milk for your latte. Previously if you wanted a Gaggia the only option was to order it from abroad but now the brand is available locally at Xcite.
The Classic Pro machine is priced at 179KD in-store at Xcite but listed for 199KD on their website for some reason. On the Gaggia UK website, it sells for 177KD so 179KD is actually a great price for it.
So if you’re looking for a great affordable semi-automatic espresso machine you can now pick up a Gaggia in Kuwait.
Ever since my Jura died a painful death, I’ve been looking to replace it. The Philips 3200 seems to fit the bill. But since you are a coffee expert, what the difference between these manual-looking machines like Gaggia and the one below? Do you think the quality of the coffee would be different even though both grind fresh beans?
https://www.xcite.com/philips-3200-fully-automatic-espresso-machine-ep3246-70.html
We have a JURA dealer in Kuwait now so you can get your JURA fixed most likely
https://248am.com/mark/shopping/jura-coffee-machines-now-available-in-kuwait/
Gaggia is a semi auto machine while the Philips you linked to is a fully automated one so really depends on how involved you want to get in the coffee making process.
Here’s a good review of machines at that price point by James Hoffman
https://youtu.be/7HIGdYy5of4
THIS IS FREAKING GREAT NEW!!! Thank you Mark. Any idea if we can find Rancilio Sivia around here?
Btw, I was wondering if you could do a post on the Rocket Apartemento you have (your experiences, mods etc).
here you go https://248am.com/mark/reviews/review-rocket-appartamento-espresso-machine-and-rocket-faustino-grinder/
I had purchased the Gaggia Classic Pro from Amazon US last month , which turned around to be 195 KD with shipping. Accidently, I used the machine without a step-up transformer which was needed since Amazon US sold the 120 V machine. The internal board got fried and now I have a dead Gaggia Classic machine sitting in my home.
I ended up buying the Rancillio Silvia V6 2020 Black edition a few weeks back and love it!
Xcite deciding to sell Gaggia products a month after the tragic death of my machine is painful to me!!
you would need a step-down transformer (stepping down from 220 to 110v) but also one that can handle the number of watts the coffee machine would require so a pretty big transformer. My guess is you used a transformer that was too small? You might still be able to repair it, check with xcite or check and see if the board is available to purchase online (probably is) and just swap it out yourself.
Yeah Sorry I meant the Step-Down Transformer.
BTW, I didn’t use the transformer!!
Anyway, the cost of replacing the board + step down transformer cost wasn’t worth it. So ended up buying the Rancillio Silvia 240 V from Espresso Coffee Shop.com! I will still try getting in touch with Xcite to check if they can repair it.
On a side note, do you know anyone who could install a PID on a Rancillio Silvia?
ah just noticed u said you used it without! ouch. Well I think you could probably swap the 110v board with a 220v one and then not need a transformer at all?
No idea who can install a PID for you here sorry.
Try going to AlRehab and ask about any shops that can fix the board.
Since we are talking Coffee, any chance that someone sells the Niche Zero grinder here in Kuwait?
Not sure but you can find Ceado single dose grinders
https://248am.com/mark/shopping/ceado-coffee-grinders/