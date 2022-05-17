The 3rd GCC Games started yesterday and the dust storm didn’t stop them. You can check out some pictures from yesterday’s events on the @kuwaitolympic twitter account. Currently, Bahrain is leading the games with 6 gold medals while Kuwait is in fifth place with 2.
The games are being broadcasted on KTV3 so if you can’t attend the games you can still watch it on TV or online via the MOI website. If you want to stream the games online, click here.
Why would anyone care to watch this? Serious question.
Yeah I’m sure there must be people interested. Probably the same people who watch football matches or the Olympics.
Are you seriously asking this question seriously? Serious question.
I feel bad for the athletes having to compete in this weather
I personally would prefer dust over our heat right now. No idea why they decided to hold the games in May instead of the original plan which was January I believe.
The games were postponed in January because of the appearance of the covid variant O.
Is the public able to watch these games from the venue? Where is the fencing etc being held?