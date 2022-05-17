Deliveroo Kuwait, the leading food-delivery company, has announced it is launching Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards for the first time in Kuwait, revealing a list of many amazing local restaurants that have been long-listed across 19 award categories.

The awards, which Deliveroo (global) first launched in 2019, were created to celebrate the best restaurants around. As of today, the Kuwaiti public can vote for their favorite local restaurants and help crown 19 restaurants as winners.

Deliveroo has identified 19 award categories to showcase the best food delivery available to customers on the platform including Best Burger, Best Asian, Best Pizza, Best Middle Eastern, Best Fried Chicken, Best Dessert, Best Italian, Best Plant Based, Most Loved Chain, Best Newcomer on Deliveroo, Best Coffee, Best Fine Dining, Best Healthy Restaurant, Best Family Restaurant, Best Value Eats, Best Delivery Only Brand, Best Japanese, Best Poke, and Restaurant of The Year.

For The Restaurant of the Year Award, customers will be able to vote for their favorite restaurants meaning any brand on the platform has a chance to win, no matter how big or small.

After a week from the launch, Deliveroo Kuwait will reveal the top restaurants that have been shortlisted in each category, as voted for by customers. Voting will re-open again for one final chance to vote for the winners of each category, which will be announced online on 9 June during the virtual Deliveroo Kuwait Restaurant Awards 2022 held on Deliveroo’s Instagram and Twitter channels.

Seham AlHusaini, general manager at Deliveroo Kuwait, said: “In keeping with an annual and beloved global Deliveroo tradition, we are incredibly excited to be launching Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards for the first time in Kuwait! It’s no secret that Kuwait has some of the best flavors and most unique restaurant concepts in the region, and we can’t wait for our restaurant, and coffee, partners to get the recognition and accolades they deserve.”

The food delivery company is encouraging restaurants, and customers to vote and tune in to see who will take home the 19 trophies, including the coveted “Restaurant of the Year” Award. The Restaurant Awards have become one of Deliveroo’s most anticipated annual global events, and for the first time in Kuwait, customers are going to be able to take part and vote for their favorite local restaurants and more.

The first round of voting is open from 12 May. The shortlist will be revealed on 24 May. To vote, click here.