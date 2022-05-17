Deliveroo Kuwait, the leading food-delivery company, has announced it is launching Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards for the first time in Kuwait, revealing a list of many amazing local restaurants that have been long-listed across 19 award categories.
The awards, which Deliveroo (global) first launched in 2019, were created to celebrate the best restaurants around. As of today, the Kuwaiti public can vote for their favorite local restaurants and help crown 19 restaurants as winners.
Deliveroo has identified 19 award categories to showcase the best food delivery available to customers on the platform including Best Burger, Best Asian, Best Pizza, Best Middle Eastern, Best Fried Chicken, Best Dessert, Best Italian, Best Plant Based, Most Loved Chain, Best Newcomer on Deliveroo, Best Coffee, Best Fine Dining, Best Healthy Restaurant, Best Family Restaurant, Best Value Eats, Best Delivery Only Brand, Best Japanese, Best Poke, and Restaurant of The Year.
For The Restaurant of the Year Award, customers will be able to vote for their favorite restaurants meaning any brand on the platform has a chance to win, no matter how big or small.
After a week from the launch, Deliveroo Kuwait will reveal the top restaurants that have been shortlisted in each category, as voted for by customers. Voting will re-open again for one final chance to vote for the winners of each category, which will be announced online on 9 June during the virtual Deliveroo Kuwait Restaurant Awards 2022 held on Deliveroo’s Instagram and Twitter channels.
Seham AlHusaini, general manager at Deliveroo Kuwait, said: “In keeping with an annual and beloved global Deliveroo tradition, we are incredibly excited to be launching Deliveroo’s annual Restaurant Awards for the first time in Kuwait! It’s no secret that Kuwait has some of the best flavors and most unique restaurant concepts in the region, and we can’t wait for our restaurant, and coffee, partners to get the recognition and accolades they deserve.”
The food delivery company is encouraging restaurants, and customers to vote and tune in to see who will take home the 19 trophies, including the coveted “Restaurant of the Year” Award. The Restaurant Awards have become one of Deliveroo’s most anticipated annual global events, and for the first time in Kuwait, customers are going to be able to take part and vote for their favorite local restaurants and more.
The first round of voting is open from 12 May. The shortlist will be revealed on 24 May. To vote, click here.
They didn’t bother making an English version of the website.
You can only vote among a small preselected group of restaurants in each category, contrary to what it says in the article.
it doesnt make sense why they dont have an english version but great idea hope it picks up
like everything else not catered with expats in mind, thanks but no thanks deliveroo
I have stopped using Deliveroo and even Talabat from a few months ago. I do understand the situation previously related to shortage of staff and other operational issues and the headaches and anguish of late deliveries, orders being canceled et al, I now prefer to pre-order from the restaurants itself and pick them up personally or then dine in!
Yeah I pick up orders most times as well. Saves on delivery cost; your food will be hot; it may be cheaper; and directly supports the restaurant
It looks like this voting system is only for Arabs. They did not bother to create an English version.
Yet, the vote button is in English.
Why so many people complaining that it is in Arabic. Remember that Kuwait is predominantly an Arabic speaking country and the percentage of people who speak proper English is dwindling everyday so …. Google translate everyone.
المشاركات القادمة بالعربية من فضلك.
do you work in marketing? you have no idea what you are talking about, In a corporate view this is a campaign for engagement with the users and to increase its userbase, by making the vote form in arabic only they are clearing beating the purpose of this campaign ( hire me @deliveroo)
to support my argument –
“Expatriates account for about 70% of Kuwait’s population, including 1.1 million Arab expatriates and 1.4 million Asian expatriates. The Kuwait government rarely grants citizenship to foreigners to maintain status quo. Kuwait’s population is difficult to estimate given the number of non-nationals, and preliminary results of the 2011 census showed the population at 3.1 million, including 1.1 million citizens and 2.0 million non-nationals.”
sauce: https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/kuwait-population
Where the subtitles at Deliveroo?
Waste candidates
I was wondering why everyone is complaining about Arabic-only when I saw the entire website and even voted assuming it is an English website.
Just realized that Google automatically translated the page for me.
how did you do that out of curiosity? a chrome plugin?
Chrome suggests that when you visit a non-English website. If you’re on Firefox, you can use this
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/traduzir-paginas-web/
ah i think i have that option turned off
They have Iranian restaurants under “Arabic food’. Is this like the Persian Gulf situation again?
lol you remember that! That was NOT a post I was expecting any controversy under
https://248am.com/mark/news/persian-gulf-quietly-building-railroad-empire/