Crazy Cheap Shipping from AliExpress

Back in August, I posted about using AliExpress for the first time to purchase a couple of items, and I was really impressed with the experience. They’re now always top of mind when I think about getting something online, which is why I ordered from them again 10 days ago.

I wanted to buy a wireless CarPlay adapter for my Hilux (this was before I decided to sell it). From the factory, CarPlay only works with a USB cable, but I found out about a tiny USB adapter called the CarlinKit Mini Ultra. You just plug it into the USB port, and your phone connects to CarPlay wirelessly. The price on the CarlinKit website was around KD 18 at the time with free shipping (it’s now discounted to about KD 15). Just before checking out, I decided to see if it was available on AliExpress since it’s a Chinese company and it was.

There were plenty of options, and I found one selling it for KD 4.3 with 600 fils shipping. I ended up paying just KD 4.9 for the item, shipped from China straight to my door! I honestly don’t understand how that’s possible. It costs me more than 600 fils to get a burger delivered from Five Guys down the street.

So I guess this is another post recommending AliExpress, also the adapter. Been using it for the past few days and it’s pretty great. There is a slight lag between an input and something happening, like you click forward for a song and it takes maybe a second or less for the track to move forward. It’s not a deal breaker and something that you’d get used to. I have the same issue with the aftermarket CarPlay unit I installed in my e46 BMW.