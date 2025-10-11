Kuwait’s Freelance Platform Qudra Goes Regional

Qudra is a Kuwait-based freelance marketplace that connects freelancers with clients. I posted about them when they first launched last year, and now, a year later, they’ve expanded beyond Kuwait with a launch in Dubai to serve the wider MENA region.

Their platform connects talent in Kuwait and the MENA region with clients seeking services like graphic design, digital marketing, and interior design. The app offers secure payments, direct chat, and detailed freelancer profiles to help clients find the right match.

Since I last posted about them, Qudra has rolled out new features including Qudra Pro, a way for freelancers to verify their profiles, gain more visibility, and access exclusive opportunities. They’ve also improved payments, added better project management tools, and enhanced communication features based on user feedback.

If you’re a freelancer

Qudra lets you showcase your skills and get discovered by clients. Payments are secured before you start a project, and once it’s completed, the funds are released to you.

If you’re a business

Qudra simplifies the hiring process by providing access to a diverse pool of talent with a wide range of skills. You can also post a job listing with a specific budget and have freelancers reach out to you.

Qudra makes freelancing safe, efficient, and rewarding for both sides. Try them out joinqudra.com