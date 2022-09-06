I’ve been putting together a list of shows that you should watch (or not watch) and because I didn’t post it sooner the list is fairly huge. So I’m going to go through it fairly quick:
Cheer – On Netflix, a reality show about cheerleaders, I enjoyed this a lot more than I thought it would. Got totally sucked in just 5 minutes into the first episode.
Reacher – On Prime Video, it was fun to watch.
Severance – One of the most beautiful shows in a very long time or maybe even ever. It’s also starring Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro whom I all love. But, I did find the show very slow moving but it’s still worth watching. It’s on AppleTV+/
Julia – I wasn’t expecting much and was caught off guard. A great show, really entertaining, it’s based on a true story and it’s starring Niles and Lilith from Fraiser.
We Own This City – If you’re a fan of The Wire you’re gonna love this. Like The Wire, this series is also based in Baltimore and stars a ton of actors from The Wire (but now 20 years older). One of my favorite shows on TV and it’s on HBO.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Although I’m a Star Trek fan I couldn’t really get into this. It’s on Paramount+.
Obi-Wan Kenobi – I’ve been loving all these Star Wars shows and just like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, this one was great. It’s on Disney+.
The Essex Serpent – Started watching it because of Claire Danes but quickly got bored of it. It’s on AppleTV+.
Physical – I had bookmarked this show ages ago but only started watching it recently. It was really really good and nothing at all like I expected it to be. Definitly recommend watching it. It’s on AppleTV+
The Baby – It’s on AppleTV+, I got bored by episode 3.
The Terminal List – The series stars Chris Pratt which is the biggest issue with it. It was fun to watch but I’m so used to Chris being the goofy character on Parks & Rec that it feels really weird watching him try and be this serious angry maniac. It’s on Prime Video.
Industry – What Euphoria is to Sex and the City, Industry is to Billions. Would definitely recommend it. It’s on HBO.
The Patient – Just started watching this new show starring Steve Carell. I’m two episodes in and it seems interesting but I have a feeling I might get bored in a couple of episodes. It’s on Hulu.
Welcome to Wrexham – Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Ryan Reynolds partner up to buy a football team in Wales. This isn’t a joke, it’s actually based on real life. So bizarre. It’s streaming on Hulu.
I Love That for You – Light-hearted comedy, would watch or at least have playing in the background. It’s on Showtime.
City on a Hill – If you can’t tell I’m a huge fan of crime dramas and this show is no exception. Stars Kevin Bacon who is so incredibly good, like one of my favorite actors on TV right now. Season 3 is streaming right now on Showtime and is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Physical was my favorite last year, but season 2 got me cancelling my Apple TV + subscription..
The plot was crying for help and some characters overstayed their time.
only reason i kept watching was the aesthetic nostalgia of the whole show.
Severance first episode left me a bit depressed..
If you want something totally different and non-binary in terms of genres.. watch The Rehearsal on HBO.. Nathan Fielder is meta human. unbelievably weird yet fascinating.
I tried watch the rehearsal, found it really lame and boring. I tried watching the second time and I also couldn’t go through it, didn’t find it interesting at all. I should have mentioned it in my list as a do not watch.
I keep hearing “We Own This City” being compared to “The Wire”, but I just don’t see it. The Wire is probably the best cop show ever made, while We Own This City is a boring show and I could barely get through the first episode. It was so bad, the second episode has been on my continue watching list on OSN for months. Does it get better after the exceptionally boring first episode?
As for Industry, I’d rather gouge my own eyes out with a rusty spoon, than ever watch another minute of that show.
Missing from the list (maybe you had it on an earlier list), Tehran on Apple TV is FANTASTIC.
Not sure how you found we own this city boring but not the wire; they’re both very similar in style. I think u probably would find the wire if you watched it today because it also moves at the same pace. Not a lot of shows like that nowadays.
Tehran is great and yeah I posted about it before. This last season was 🔥🔥🔥
A notable mention,: “West Al Balad” just because it’s so groundbreaking in many ways and is the Arab world’s first soap opera on MBC (and Shahid). They are now on episode #117, so you can still binge watch from the start and when you’re caught up you can enjoy your daily guilty pleasure (I always watch it at work).
+1 for Severance. Can’t wait for season 2. Also for Foundation.
What about House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power?
Foundation > https://248am.com/mark/television/must-watch-foundation/
Both House of D and LOTR will be on the next list since they just started.
I meant I can’t wait for Foundation season 2 :p
You should try this app called ‘TV Time’. It helps you track TV shows mostly and lets you know when a new episode or series is out. I got it recently and I religiously log my TV shows and movies on it now lol
I use the app Next Episode