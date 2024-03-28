The Exchange Returns to Netflix with Season 2

Netflix has officially announced that the popular Kuwait-based series ‘The Exchange‘ will be returning for a second season. The show which had a very successful first season will see the comeback of the two main stars, Farida played by Rawan Mahdi, and Munira who’s played by Mona Hussain as well as the director Jasem AlMuhanna and producer Abdullah Boushahri.

Although I was hoping the show will be moving into the 90s for the second season, it looks like it will continue to remain in the 80s. Production is currently underway but Netflix hasn’t mentioned an air date but I’d imagine it’s Q4 of this year or Q1 of next year.