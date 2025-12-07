Japan’s Gashapon Trend Comes to Kuwait

When I was in Japan last month, one of the things that caught my attention were the Gashapon machines, which were basically everywhere. Gashapon machines (also called gacha) are toy vending machines that dispense cylindrical capsules with a small toy inside. Each machine usually focuses on a specific theme, and within that theme there are variations. The capsules are blind boxes, so you won’t know which variation you’re getting until you open it.
In Japan the machines were everywhere, and you’d just look for one that had something you related to or wanted. For example, I spent most of my trip looking for a machine that dispensed Land Cruiser toy cars, while my wife was after the Polly Pocket machines trying to collect the different variations.
When I got back to Kuwait, I thought it would be fun to bring gacha here, and while talking to the owner of the Korean restaurant Sinjeon Topokki, she told me about @gacha.vault, a local business that had already done exactly that.
Gacha Vault was started by Naser Aljutaili after a trip to Japan in 2023. He and his daughters went crazy for the gacha machines, and once he returned to Kuwait he decided he had to bring that experience back and he did. He’s installed the machines in various places around Kuwait and built a pretty solid fanbase. The toys in the machines get swapped out once or twice a month, or sooner if a collection sells out. They import their high-quality gachas from Japanese brands like Bandai and Takara Tomy, so their selection is similar to what you’d find in Japan right now.
Their machines are currently available at the following places:
Cozy Den – Qurain Market
Game Store – Al Kout Mall
Good Game – Sanabel Tower
Meme Curry – Mall 30
Meme Curry – Avenues Mall
Meme Curry – The View
They’re also going to be in more locations soon since they recently partnered with a big brand (he didn’t tell me which one). They also pop-up at different comic cons and events.
The machines are fun and an easy way to experience a bit of Japan in Kuwait so if you spot one, try it out.
5 replies on “Japan’s Gashapon Trend Comes to Kuwait”
What does it cost?
I think 500fils
Nope, starting price is 2.500KD and above depending on the Gacha line
yeah I misread the number of tokens as fils. I was wondering how it was 400 or 500 fils when in Japan they’re 750-1.250kd, makes more sense.
I remember similar machines being around in Kuwait back in 2011, and you had to pay for a token to use them. I remember they had those machines at Kuwait Greetings in Marina Mall and this one supermarket in Salmiya next to Ghani Palace hotel. As for what toys they offered, I don’t remember much, but they had a Harry Potter figurine collection available.