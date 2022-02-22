I’m at the airport now waiting to board my flight to Istanbul so I wanted to post a quick update regarding flying out with the new rules that came into effect two days ago.
I’m flying Jazeera Airways and at the airport, most people are wearing masks. That hasn’t changed since the mask guidelines are still in place. What did change is that I wasn’t asked for my PCR test at any point. Turkey doesn’t require a PCR test for entry and you aren’t required a PCR test to leave Kuwait nor Jazeera require one to fly with them. Instead, they just checked to see my vaccine status. Some airlines and countries do require you to get a PCR test so just because Kuwait no longer requires one doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get one.
The only issue I did have actually today is with Jazeera themselves. For those of you traveling with them this holiday, you should be aware that they don’t have a long parking solution and their park & fly is not active. I asked their Instagram account about long-term parking and was told that park & fly was active and I should park on the 3rd or 4th floor of their parking lot. But when I got to the airport I started asking around if there was anything I needed to do other than just park my car on the 3rd floor and no employee had any information. In the end, after talking to a supervisor, I found out the service wasn’t active yet and if I had left my car in their parking lot I would have been surprised by an 80KD fee on my return (it’s 9.5KD a day). I had to take my car out of their parking and move it to the long-term parking lot in the regular airport terminal and walk back to Jazeera.
The second issue is the fact there is nowhere to sit inside the Jazeera terminal once past passport control. The terminal is tiny and there are more passengers than seats available so there is major overcrowding. People are just standing around, leaning on pillars, or roaming around. So that’s something to be aware of as well.
If anybody has any questions just let me know in the comments.
Have a safe trip and enjoy your vacation Mark!
Yeah, and remember, you can do some yoga in public there.
Lol
Why did they check your vaccine status? You are allowed to fly out unvaccinated and Turkey accepts unvaccinated travelers. Kuwait will also allow you entry on your way back without vaccination.
Turkey accepts unvaccinated travelers if they have a PCR test
Don’t forget to eat some ice cream
if you in Istanbul, Check out instagram account @overdaze_ for a good night out.
Thanks
Does anyone know if a booster is required for travel?
You can travel even if you aren’t vaccinated just different rules apply.
https://twitter.com/cgckuwait/status/1493532601356890112?s=21
why so much hassle? you can catch a cab from your home and when you come back 8 kd airport taxi. if its day time ask you friends to drop you.
getting a cab is too much of a hassle, i’d rather pay more and not have to deal with cabs.
This is for whoever is flying to Kuwait.
I just got to Kuwait and the visa process was smooth except when they tell you to go to the doctor to verify your vaccination. There is one doctor and the line was awful! They’re located at gate 28 at the very end of the terminal. I’m wondering why they asked me to get verified after asking me to upload the vaccination card during the visa process. But be aware of the long line depends on how many people are arriving on a visit visa!
I got surprised with a nice 50 KD parking ticket last week as I didn’t know any better 👍🏻
Where is the long term parking at the international airport ?
Long Term Car Parking
https://goo.gl/maps/DjgSTYSAyqy5iJsR9
Why are you going to Turkey?