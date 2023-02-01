If you ever wondered what a KD2,000-a-night hotel room looks like, here you go. I originally saw this room last summer when the Grand Hyatt gave me a tour of the hotel, but back then the room was still being accessorized so I didn’t share any photos. A few days ago I went back to see the room because I figured it would make an interesting post.
So here are some facts:
– This is the Presidential Suite
– It’s 260 sq m
– It’s basically a luxurious large apartment, with 2 bedrooms, 3 living rooms, 3 bathrooms, a walk-in closet, a large dining room, a kitchen, and its own private elevator access
I tried to cover the whole room on video in under a minute and barely made it. I even had to leave out some parts like the kitchen and some corridors, that’s how huge the room is. Swipe left for the walkthrough video.
I heard there’s a KD4,500 per night hotel room in Kuwait as well which makes me think I should probably check that out next.
if this room could heal my asthma and cure my diabetes, i would try it out.
Aah forgot the hypertension,then i dont mind the 4K one .
Back in the day, I interned at the Sheraton and they had a special section of the hotel dedicated to around 8 suites under the St. Regis brand that you couldn’t book on the website, and those went for around 1600 KD a night minus tax… they were grand and generally used for super important guests of the government like the Queen of Sweden once and I think George Bush Sr.? Can’t remember the exact details
What else is included? Any free services for example? A part from the private elevator, it seems that the price is just for the room size and nice furniture, which is not worth it at all.
I want to ask for the TV, can you know the model number? it looks awesome