Salmiya Flooded Last Night

Post by Mark

This happens every year but no idea why it was more severe yesterday.

13 Comments

Nononymous
December 17, 2019 at 8:44 am - Reply

climate change?

freak weather is increasing everywhere in the world, and kuwait is no exception.

Also, the video at 00:30 looks pretty cyberpunky bladerunnerish; wet road with neon colors against a dark, drab sky

Ipsom
December 17, 2019 at 9:06 am - Reply

True but yesterday's rain wasn't a freak storm in nature, just a rainy day about 20mm of precipitation

Mark
December 17, 2019 at 9:14 am - Reply

Yeah not sure anyone could do anything about this without having to replace the whole sewage network of Salmiya

Ipsom
December 17, 2019 at 9:30 am - Reply

The whole country. Yesterday I saw areas that were in excellent shape during last year's rain get flooded, like some areas in mishref, some new areas in south surra, and a bit in the city

Abdullah
December 17, 2019 at 4:09 pm - Reply

Australia is suffering from massive wild fires due to high temperatures reaching 50°.

Climate change.

Ahmad
December 17, 2019 at 8:48 am - Reply

Probably from the increased trash problem that eventually blocks street drainage

Sulaiman-COGNAC
December 17, 2019 at 11:04 am - Reply

I agree with you entirely, in rumaythia people are rather clean and tiny, I never see rubbish on the sidewalks/road and people drive extremely well (which shows that they care). We have never flooded. Last night I went to marina mall and I shit you not, I saw the municipality pull a ball the exact width of the drainage made of plastic bits and pieces. I'm just glad that Salmiya doesn't have much Kuwaitis so we can sorta dodge the "dirty Kuwaitis" argument that people have gotten comfortable throwing around.

Ipsom
December 17, 2019 at 9:07 am - Reply

Just when you thought the ministry of public works couldn't get any worse…

Security Advisor
December 17, 2019 at 9:31 am - Reply

I smell a grilling coming along … some one in MOPW gonna get grilled really bad ;-)

Hala
December 17, 2019 at 10:48 am - Reply

It didnt even rain that hard. Well, maybe for a brief moment of time. So how does Kuwait get this flooded that fast?? It's not even a proper rainstorm.

Sulaiman-COGNAC
December 17, 2019 at 11:07 am - Reply

Where you driving last night?

Sulaiman-COGNAC
December 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm - Reply

Were*

Mark
December 17, 2019 at 12:35 pm - Reply

Well in Salmiya it rained super hard last night for 20 mins or so
