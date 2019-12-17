Spotted this in Dubai over the weekend. It’s an autonomous vehicle that just drives around until someone waves at it and then it stops. Once it stops you can then buy water and snacks from it.
I never see vending machines in general in the region
This is just a vending machine with extra steps
I love this… robots with snacks that come to you when you wave, we are officially in the future.
6 seconds video, more than video it’s like GIF file
How do you buy from it? Does it accept cash?
u pay by card
Am I allowed to vigorously kick/shake these little vending machines on wheels when my snacks get stuck after payment?
I dont know, man. With AI these days I feel these vending machines will learn to recognize me and drive away faster when they see me approaching.
lmao i’m picturing this rogue runaway baqala in my head and it’s hilarious.
Sounds like a stupid pointless Dubai thing.