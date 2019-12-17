It’s so weird driving by these billboards on my way to work every morning advertising the electronic music festival in Saudi. I still can’t get over how ridiculous this is.
Not me
I have exams
is it easy to get saudi visa for expats in kuwait…if yes its easy to drive to jeddah…
It’s happening in Riyadh not jeddah
The drive is about 6 or 7 hours
They do issue tourist visas now for EU citizens, North Americans, Australians and some other countries
Check out visitsaudi.com
I have a very extraverted party animal type friend who wants to go and I can’t help but worry about her in this environment.
I have so many question…will they separate genders in the festival? is dancing allowed? will there be alcohol?
They don’t separate genders, dancing allowed alcohol not
It is now more ridiculous with the addition of Khaleeji singers alongside the DJs….
Apparently as soon as turki al sheikh got involved, he decided to bring all the khaleeji singers and drop down the ticket price to 75%.. Imagine how dumb this is
The main stage will host very mainstreamy artists (Martin garrix, David guetta) along with the khaleeji artists. Some artists preforming on the main stage are decent like camelphat, black coffee, fisher ect.
There are several other stages and some of them have some serious world class techno djs brought from Berlin and the uk along with underground Saudi djs
I’m going solely for the purpose of curiosity….ive never thought I’d see such event taking place in Saudi Arabia
Why ridiculous if KSA is trying to change?
Btw, whatever happened to the earlier concert (Martin Garrix et al)?
Ridiculous as in “they have big concerts/parties and we don’t?”
exactly…. i feel kuwait is more democratic then saudi in social activity wise…. but a EDM festival in saudi is really different
It could be my favorite band in the world but I would not go based on the likely crowd
Glad it’s not happening in Kuwait as there will be fights and all will be disrupted !!!
That’s one of the saddest things about Kuwait society.
It’s fine, just keep your head down, keep quiet and don’t ask for change. 30 years from now. Will still be the same lol.