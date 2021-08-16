Video: Salhiya in 1984 Post by Mark Cool footage of Salhiya and the surrounding area from back in 1984, but sadly, I didn’t spot Alamiah in the video nor the Korean restaurant on M2 in the video. YouTube Thanks @forzaq8 Related Mark2021-08-16T08:35:22+03:00Aug 16, 2021|6 Comments Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail About the Author: Mark 6 Comments Sufian August 16, 2021 at 8:56 am - Reply Cool footage. I was hoping to spot that little Movenpick cafe in Salhiya at the time, I seem to remember they used a VW Beetle car cut in half as part of the decoration, anyone remember that? I’ve been trying for ages to find a photo of this cafe but to no avail Mark August 16, 2021 at 9:02 am - Reply It seems slightly familiar, but quick question, did you ever use a BBS in Kuwait before the internet? https://248am.com/mark/internet/bulletin-board-system/ Sufian August 16, 2021 at 9:11 am - Reply I don’t remember hearing about BBS in Kuwait, but I left in 1988 so this may explain why. Sufian August 16, 2021 at 10:39 am - Reply The footage startning around 5:37 is what I believe was the large confectionery store on the ground floor (Salhiya), that also sold nuts and ground coffe. This was a relatively large place and hard to miss. My parents used to buy coffee from this store, I suspect because they had a variety of coffee beans to choose from. Mark August 16, 2021 at 10:48 am - Reply That’s International Mill. They’re still there although they swapped locations with Patek Philippe I think a shop or two next door. It used to be two shops wide now its one shop wide. Here is a photo before they shrunk the location https://foursquare.com/v/international-mill/4ee36ba99adf3982fe77e304?openPhotoId=536f7e08498e8fb6a6d074b2 Sufian August 16, 2021 at 10:53 am - Reply Thanks for that, great to learn they are still around!!! Leave A Comment Cancel replyComment Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Cool footage. I was hoping to spot that little Movenpick cafe in Salhiya at the time, I seem to remember they used a VW Beetle car cut in half as part of the decoration, anyone remember that? I’ve been trying for ages to find a photo of this cafe but to no avail
It seems slightly familiar, but quick question, did you ever use a BBS in Kuwait before the internet? https://248am.com/mark/internet/bulletin-board-system/
I don’t remember hearing about BBS in Kuwait, but I left in 1988 so this may explain why.
The footage startning around 5:37 is what I believe was the large confectionery store on the ground floor (Salhiya), that also sold nuts and ground coffe. This was a relatively large place and hard to miss. My parents used to buy coffee from this store, I suspect because they had a variety of coffee beans to choose from.
That’s International Mill. They’re still there although they swapped locations with Patek Philippe I think a shop or two next door. It used to be two shops wide now its one shop wide. Here is a photo before they shrunk the location https://foursquare.com/v/international-mill/4ee36ba99adf3982fe77e304?openPhotoId=536f7e08498e8fb6a6d074b2
Thanks for that, great to learn they are still around!!!