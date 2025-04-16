Boutiqaat Launches Sponsorship of the 38th Unified Gulf Traffic Week

• Under the patronage of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

• Al-Tayyar: Boutiqaat is one of the most proactive companies in prioritizing social responsibility

• Al-Tayyar: Strategic collaboration enabled Boutiqaat to work closely with key figures behind this leading initiative

• Al-Subhan: Boutiqaat’s sponsorship had a positive impact on the development of Traffic Week events

• Al-Subhan: The fruitful partnership was reflected in the opening exhibition that aimed to raise awareness of new traffic regulations

Boutiqaat continues to reinforce its leadership in community development through its distinguished sponsorship of the 38th edition of the Unified Gulf Traffic Week 2025. This year’s campaign is held under the slogan “Driving Without… a Phone” and is sponsored by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The initiative aligns with Boutiqaat’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety awareness and foster a culture of security and responsibility across all segments of society.

Unified Gulf Traffic Week is considered one of the most important traffic awareness initiatives organized annually by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic. Through its major sponsorship, Boutiqaat aims to increase public awareness around traffic safety and help build well-informed communities where road environments are safe and stable.

On this occasion, Boutiqaat’s Public Relations Director, Ali Al-Tayyar, stated that the company’s sponsorship of Traffic Week reflects its dedication to solidifying its leadership as one of the first companies to actively prioritize community service. He added that Boutiqaat’s support for initiatives like this helps enhance awareness around traffic safety and reinforces the principles of personal and public safety.

Al-Tayyar also noted that the sponsorship provided an ideal opportunity to deepen Boutiqaat’s longstanding collaborative ties with various government entities—particularly the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior. He emphasized that this strategic partnership allowed Boutiqaat to work closely with leading figures behind this important initiative, in line with the company’s vision of leveraging its resources to support impactful national awareness campaigns.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Mohammed Dhaidhan Al-Subhan, Head of the Traffic Week Committee at the General Directorate of Traffic, praised Boutiqaat’s sponsorship, highlighting its significant role in supporting state-led initiatives and raising public awareness around traffic culture. He pointed out that such collaborations help create safer environments that protect lives and promote wellbeing.

Al-Subhan added that the successful partnership between the Ministry of Interior and Boutiqaat was clearly demonstrated during the opening exhibition of Traffic Week, held at The Avenues Mall on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The exhibition showcased the latest technologies used to detect violations that lead to accidents and also educated the public about key updates to traffic laws and penalties.

Boutiqaat remains committed to building more strategic partnerships aimed at raising awareness across various social causes, in line with its vision of channeling its capabilities to serve and uplift the community it belongs to.