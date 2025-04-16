Work, Chill, and Eat at Nova Cafe & Eatery

Nova Cafe & Eatery is a new local concept that hopes to be your favorite destination for healthy, homemade goodness.

The cafe is located in Burj Jasim, right on the outskirts of the city (google maps). Nova is actually two different spaces with two different vibes. They have the cafe, which is located in the center of the complex and gets lots of daylight from the glass dome above it. But they also have the eatery, which is located adjacent to the cafe and is more secluded and private.

One of the things the owner wants is for people to spend a lot of time at Nova, so she made sure every table has a power socket as well as USB ports so that customers can plug in and not worry about battery levels. That way, if students or people in general want a space to sit and get work done, they’d feel comfortable doing so. She even made sure the seating was comfortable, creating cozy nooks with comfy bench seating, but even the regular tables have softly padded seats.

In addition to the coffee and pastries, the owner created a menu that focuses on organic and wholesome ingredients. There is a small grab-and-go menu for people in a hurry, but also a full-fledged breakfast and all-day dining menu.

Nova’s opening hours are also great, opening from 6:30 AM to 11:30 PM. Burj Jasim has plenty of parking, so if you’re looking for a spot to work from that has good coffee and food, Nova Cafe & Eatery is worth checking out. @nova.cafe.eatery