Have You Tried Overjar’s Pecan Cake Yet?

By now, you’ve probably ordered every kind of cake there is for futoor, but have you tried the Pecan Cake from Overjar yet?

The Pecan Cake is one of Overjar’s signature Ramadan desserts this year, and it’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. It features layers of fluffy pecan cake, topped with creamy pecan custard and rich butterscotch, complemented by a smooth white chocolate center. The cake is finished with a cinnamon caramel drizzle and crunchy pecan brittle, and served with a side of white chocolate sauce.

Slicing the cake open reveals how moist it is, with white chocolate oozing from the center. The cake serves 6 to 8 people, and since it’s by Overjar, you know it’s going to be great.

If you want to order the cake, Overjar has 8 dine-in and pickup locations across Kuwait, and they’re also available on delivery platforms like Jahez.