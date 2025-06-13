Kuwaiti Burger Brand HBR Opens in London

HBR, the locally created burger concept, just opened their first international location in London. I think this actually makes a lot of sense since I’ve always thought our burgers here were better than the ones I had in London (and other places). Now that I think about it, more of our burger concepts should be opening abroad.

HBR launched just five years ago with one goal: to serve good food and create a spot where customers can kick back and relax. Since then, they’ve grown to nine locations across Kuwait, with their first international branch now opening in the UK.

Not only that, but HBR is also taking the local dessert brand Bascota with them to London as part of the HBR menu. Bascota is known in Kuwait for their signature cookies topped with ice cream and their popular Lava Cookie Experience.

The grand opening was today, so if you’re in London or heading there this summer, make sure to pass by. @hbr.ldn @hbr.kwt