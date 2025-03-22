Mchbosna Does One Thing Right – Machboos

Mchbosna has a really catchy name and it works really well for a restaurant that serves only two items, chicken and meat machboos.

I love very focused restaurants since it means the restaurant can perfect its offering, offer higher quality food, faster service, and offer better value. All because they specialize in doing one or two things exceptionally well.

Mchbosna has two options, chicken or meat, and you just pick the portion size—enough for 1, 4, or 8 people. They also use the best chicken and meat on the market, ALYOUM chicken and Arabic meat, so you know you’re getting quality ingredients. Their signature green maabouch is also very popular so make sure you order extra ones on the side.

They have four locations for pickup and delivery, so you’ll get your food faster. Delivery is available through their own website, or delivery platforms like Talabat, Jahez or Cari. You can also order through WhatsApp. If you want to find out more, head over to @mchbosna