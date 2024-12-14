Winter in Kuwait tends to mean cozy drinks which is why hot chocolate is always a favorite here. This season, Tim Hortons has perfected their milk hot chocolate recipe, making it more irresistible than ever. The new Milk Hot Chocolate is creamy, comforting, and great for chilly mornings or cozy evenings.
Tim Hortons have 12 locations across Kuwait, celebrated for their warm ambiance, 100% premium arabica coffee beans and, of course, their iconic freshly baked and dipped donuts and timbits. Visit @Timhortons.Kuwait and enjoy
6 replies on “Warm up with Tim Hortons Milk Hot Chocolate”
Will take you up on your reco.
I am sucker for their French Vanilla
We have the best hot chocolate at Mishref Coop. It’s KDD 🤍
100% support local
I know this is a bit tangential, but do you happen to know any places that serve white hot chocolate? I used to drink it all the time abroad, but oddly haven’t found it here
1. warm up from what exactly, it’s still short leave season
2. Timmys is on the boycott list…
https://bdscoalition.ca/boycott-list-of-shame/
They’re not on the boycott list I checked already https://www.boycotzionism.com/