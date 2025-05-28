If you sit at a desk all day, this is for you

Spa Time and Men Time were the first specialized luxury spas to open in Kuwait. Known for focusing on traditional healing techniques and body care, they’ve recently introduced two new treatments: a healing massage designed for Office Syndrome and another for tension in the lower legs and feet.

Office Syndrome is a growing health issue caused by poor posture, repetitive movements, and extended periods of inactivity, usually from long hours spent working at a desk or in front of a computer.

Some common symptoms of Office Syndrome include:

Muscle stiffness and body pain

Headaches or migraines

Numbness, tingling, or pain in the limbs

Eye strain

Poor circulation and fatigue

I relate to all of the above since I spend so much time sitting in front of a computer. This specialized treatment is actually recommended for people like me, as well as office workers, students, and even gamers.

The second treatment they’ve introduced, which you might also find interesting, is called Tired Leg & Foot Massage. This targeted therapy is designed to relieve fatigue, heaviness, and tension in the lower legs and feet. It’s ideal for people who stand or walk for long periods, travel frequently, or experience poor circulation and swelling in their legs. Sounds like the perfect treatment after a trip that involved a lot of walking.

I’m actually considering trying the Office Syndrome treatment myself, so if any of them also sound like something you’d be into, check them out. They have 7 branches around Kuwait, including in Al Muhallab, Avenues, Al Kout Mall, and Kipco Tower, so chances are there’s one near you. You can find out more on their website here.