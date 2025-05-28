Rare photos of the Kuwait National Assembly

I came across these images of the Kuwait National Assembly by accident. I had recommended a friend buy a book called “Jørn Utzon Logbook Vol. IV: Kuwait National Assembly“, which covers its construction but she told me it was sold out. I started searching for a copy for her online when I stumbled across images of the National Assembly I hadn’t seen before, not even in his book on the project.

If you aren’t familiar, the Kuwait National Assembly was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the same architect behind the iconic Sydney Opera House. His design was well thought out. He organized the main building complex in a way inspired by traditional Arabian bazaars. All the departments (offices, meeting rooms, reception areas, the library, Assembly Hall, and more) are arranged along a central street, similar to the layout of a bazaar. Each department is made up of modules of varying sizes built around small patios or courtyards, all connected to the central street by side alleys. The complex was designed to be expandable at any time by adding new modules, allowing it to grow outward continuously similar to bazaars.

The canopy, or tent-like shade at the entrance that gives the building its distinctive look, came to him after seeing a photo of two Arabs fishing on the shore under a small sail from their boat. The sail was stretched between two poles with a beam across the top, creating a simple shaded area. He loved the way the shadow looked and thought it would be a beautiful idea to use in the building.

Jørn’s Logbook Vol. IV focuses on the Kuwait National Assembly project and includes behind-the-scenes documents, original drawings, stories, and photos of the construction. It was published in 2008, and copies were still available as recently as 2019, but they seem to have sold out since then.

Majority of the photos I’ve shared in this post were taken from the Utzon Archive, the rest are from my copy of the book. If you want to check them all out and get access to the hi-res images, click here.

The photo above is the one I think inspired him since it was included inside his book.

The video above is also from their archive, I like it because if you forward around 2 minutes in you get to see a full 360 of the city from above. I think the video was shot from the old Kuwait Airways building.

© Utzon Archives / Aalborg University & Utzon Center.