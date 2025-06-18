I Kinda Don’t Want to Share This Place

ERA is a new fitness and wellness club that opened a few months ago. I first found out about it because my wife was looking to join a gym and ended up signing up as a founding member. So when they approached me for this post, I already knew who they were.

ERA isn’t your typical large and busy gym. They describe themselves as a premium fitness and wellness hub. It’s an exclusive club designed for a limited number of members, offering personal training, a variety of classes, Pilates, private studios, consultations, workshops, retail space, and a smoothie bar.

I hadn’t seen the space until they shared photos with me, and after going through them, I decided to check it out in person. For the past couple of months, I’ve been thinking about joining a gym again since my old one shut down. I don’t like large gyms, I don’t like mixed gyms, and most importantly, I needed a place with personal training (the only way I’m going to work out is if someone forces me to). ERA ticked all the boxes, so I ended up joining too.

The team and trainers behind ERA are fairly well known, many of them having come from the now-closed Corniche Club. They’ve been working in Kuwait for years and genuinely love it here, which is reassuring because it means my PT or the quality of service isn’t suddenly going to change in a few months.

ERA is spread over three floors: a women’s floor, a men’s floor, and a floor for classes. The space has large windows that stretch from one end to the other and overlook the sea, so there’s plenty of daylight, which is something I really care about. I also liked the design, not just because it wasn’t dark and moody, but because it had a really calm and welcoming feel. That was another reason I ended up signing up.

I half-heartedly don’t want to promote the gym now that I’ve joined, since I don’t want it getting too popular. But they’ve capped the number of members, so I know it’ll never get too busy. If you’re looking for a new gym, you can check them out @eramembers.club

Design by @saccaldesignhouse, Photos by @mashkanani