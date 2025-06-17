Bin Nisf has a New Look

Kuwait’s favorite hardware store, Bin Nisf, just got a major makeover. Last week, they closed down their old location and opened in a brand new building right behind the original store. I tend to do a lot of DIY work at home and on my cars, and both Bin Nisf and Ace Hardware have been lifesavers. Between the two, there’s hardly anything I can’t find in Kuwait.

The new store is much bigger than the old one, and according to an employee, they’re still expanding. The old location is also going to get revamped and eventually connect to the new space once it’s done. I honestly have no idea what they’re going to do with all that room.

If you’ve never been to Bin Nisf, they’re a hardware store that’s been around since 1970 and carry everything from screws to power tools. You’ll find professionals shopping there, but also DIY hobbyists like me. It’s the place to go, and their prices are usually much cheaper than the market.

If you’re a Bin Nisf regular, everything is a lot more organized now. The old space had gotten pretty messy over the past couple of years after they closed down half the store for the revamp. The new store is now split across two floors, with the main section located in the basement. The aisles are wider and longer, there’s clear signage, and all the items are neatly displayed. It’s a huge improvement.

If you go, don’t do what I did and park outside the old store, then walk around to the back. Once I got to the new location, I realized there was plenty of parking right there. Google Maps still points to the old store but if you want a map of the exact location, they’ve posted one on their Instagram account @binnisfkw although it really is easy to find since it’s just the building behind it.

Note: I couldn’t find the Bin Nisf cat that used to sleep on the shelves, no idea where he hangs out now.