Ulta Beauty is Opening in Kuwait This October



Yesterday night, Alshaya officially revealed the location of the first Ulta Beauty store opening in the Middle East. The store will be located at The Avenues, in the spot where Dean & Deluca used to be, and according to a source, it’s expected to open this October. That will be followed by another Ulta Beauty store opening at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai later this year.

Ulta Beauty is known for offering a mix of luxury, drugstore, and indie brands all under one roof. Unlike Sephora, which focuses mainly on high-end products, Ulta carries everything from Dior and MAC to NYX and Maybelline. Another major draw is its in-store salons, offering services like haircuts, styling, facials, and brow treatments—something unique for a beauty retailer.

The Avenues location will be the first Ulta Beauty location outside the U.S.

The Ulta Beauty Middle East instagram account is also now live and you can check it out @ultabeautymiddleeast