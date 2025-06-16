Trolley’s Hidden Gem: Goodness

If you’ve ever grabbed a bite from Trolley, chances are you’ve unknowingly tried something from Goodness (GDNS), their in-house fresh food and bakery brand. It’s a brand focused on fresh, affordable, and high-quality meals made for people on the go.

Their range is surprisingly pretty big since you’ll find everything from ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads to hot, freshly baked pizza and Arabian pies. The pizzas are Italian-style, made by an actual Italian chef, and ready in minutes. There’s even San Sebastian cheesecake if you’re in the mood for dessert.

They also have a popular Acai bowl that comes in a generous portion and is made with high-quality ingredients. I’ve also been told their chicken burger is a must-try since it’s their best seller, and that they recently added two new coffee options to the menu: Spanish Latte and Cold Brew. Both are priced affordably, with the Spanish Latte at KD 1.250 and the Cold Brew at just KD 1.

Goodness is currently available in most Trolley branches, with their bakery section already operating in a number of locations including:

Abu Halifa

Mansouriya

Maseela

Mina Abdullah

Omariya

Qurtuba

Rahal

Salmiya

More locations are being added regularly, but starting this week, GDNs Bakery is also available to order online through the Trolley app, Talabat, Jahez, or Deliveroo.

Next time you’re at Trolley, check out the bakery counter or the fresh food shelves, and if you’re curious about new releases, give them a follow. @Try.gdns