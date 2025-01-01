Atyab Al Marshoud Celebrates 100 Years

Atyab Al Marshoud has been part of Kuwait’s history since 1925, when founder Sulaiman Al Marshoud, initially arranging transportation for Hajj pilgrims, became intrigued by fragrances during a trip to India. He soon opened Kuwait’s first fragrance shop, sourcing oud and bakhoor from Southeast Asia. His fragrances quickly became popular, attracting the attention of Kuwait’s royal family. Upon Sulaiman’s passing, his sons Abdulrazaq and Waleed continued expanding the family business.

In 1991, Waleed Al Marshoud borrowed 8,000 KD to open the company’s first Salhiya store while serving as a police officer. Years later, his son Marshoud registered the brand in Paris, hoping to collaborate with a high-end perfumery. When that deal fell through, he strategically reclaimed the inventory, accelerated sales efforts, and launched a factory in Paris by 2015. These moves propelled the company’s growth, eventually leading to a global presence of 86 stores, 500 sales points, and revenue surpassing 25 million KWD.

Eager to break into London’s luxury scene, Marshoud initially aimed to partner with Harrods, but strict regulations made it challenging. Undeterred, he opened a standalone store in Knightsbridge in 2020. In 2022, after two years of development, they launched Marshoud 4 Red which became an instant hit among both local and international audiences. The store’s revenue surged over 400%, prompting Harrods to revisit a partnership offer, which Atyab Al Marshoud declined to protect its London exclusivity.

As they celebrate 100 years, Atyab Al Marshoud is more than just a brand, it’s a legacy. A reminder of how something as simple as a scent can carry stories, evoke memories, and connect generations. atyabalmarshoud.com