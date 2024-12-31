New Year’s Fireworks Around Kuwait Tonight

A lot of people have been asking me whether there are any fireworks tonight. Here’s what I’ve been able to find.

The largest fireworks shows taking place tonight will most likely be at Al Khiran Mall, and possibly Al Mikshat on the Sheikh Jaber bridge.

According to a contact at TEC, none of their projects will have fireworks. So no fireworks at K Land, Winter Wonderland, South Subahiya Park, and Kuwait Towers.

Some hotels will have fireworks including Jumeirah Messilah Beach, but I don’t think they’ll be big shows. The advantage of Jumeirah over other hotels is that there are lots of empty lots around the hotel to park and watch the fireworks if you want to.

