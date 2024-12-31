A lot of people have been asking me whether there are any fireworks tonight. Here’s what I’ve been able to find.
The largest fireworks shows taking place tonight will most likely be at Al Khiran Mall, and possibly Al Mikshat on the Sheikh Jaber bridge.
According to a contact at TEC, none of their projects will have fireworks. So no fireworks at K Land, Winter Wonderland, South Subahiya Park, and Kuwait Towers.
Some hotels will have fireworks including Jumeirah Messilah Beach, but I don’t think they’ll be big shows. The advantage of Jumeirah over other hotels is that there are lots of empty lots around the hotel to park and watch the fireworks if you want to.
If you know of another place that will have fireworks tonight, let us know in the comments.
14 replies on “New Year’s Fireworks Around Kuwait Tonight”
Thank you Mark for asking this and talking about it.
My kids want to watch the fireworks really bad this year for some reason! If anyone knows a nice safe place to do so, please write it. It does not need to be a restaurant or a cafe BTW. anywhere where we can clearly see Fireworks is OK.
If you want to watch fireworks with your kids I’ve mentioned a number of places already in the post.
I guess I’ll go to Salwa beach, it’s so close to Jumeirah Messilah, I might get a good view from there.
Didnt get the location of Almikshat fireworks
Search for Almikshat on google maps or click the Google maps link in their Instagram profile
I went to AlMishkat instagram and found that you have to rent a family booth there in order to be let in the area, and many people are complaining that no booths are available.
I mean it’s Dec 31st already… Were you expecting booth availability just 11 hours away from the new year?
We will be having New years dinner at Movenpick albida and according to them they also have fireworks
Great sea view and the best along the Arabian gulf
Where can go in Kazakhstan to see the Kuwait fireworks? The Russian fireworks are getting old.
I head that there might be fireworks at alkout.. is it true?
Nothing on their instagram
How about Al Kout Mall?
https://www.instagram.com/alkoutmall/