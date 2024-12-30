It looks like Lindsay Lohan is in Kuwait for the holidays. Lindsay was spotted by music teacher @fai_sms at the Lebanese restaurant Ibn El Jabal in Kuwait City.
In case you haven’t heard, Lindsay Lohan married Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas a couple of years ago, which means she pops into Kuwait every so often. It’s pretty surreal—and the only way it could get more tabloid-worthy is if Al Pacino decided to spend New Year’s in Kuwait with his Kuwaiti girlfriend.
I think Al Pacino and his baby momma are separated now.
I’m tired of rumors starting
I’m sick of being followed
I’m tired of people lying
Sayin’ what they want about me
What if she came to Kuwait after the citizenship withdrawal scare?