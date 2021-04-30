At Albumii, we help you celebrate the moments that matter most.

We’ve created the most simple way to keep and cherish the stories of your life’s journey. Albumii is the service to help you record everything that’s worth remembering, from your most meaningful milestones to your most candid bloopers and more. You can design and print personalized photo products easily through our user-friendly website and mobile application.

The Photobook: Our signature photo product; Tell your story your way by selecting your photobook’s theme and size. Choose from a variety of layouts, add captions to your photos, and create a timeless photobook with your own personal touch!

Customized Wall Art: Showcase your favourite moments and turn your photo library into stunning art!

Table Décor: Put your memories on a pedestal with our home and office décor options.

High Quality Prints: Surround yourself with the moments that matter with Albumii prints.

Because we house our own printing presses, we also create personalized and high-quality photo products such as stretched canvas prints, framed photos, posters, and more.

More importantly, our exclusive Ladies’ Printing Service is available, meaning users can choose to have their products processed by women only. Privacy and security are top priorities at Albumii, which give us an edge over other photo printers around the world. All our boxes are sealed and tamper-proof, to ensure customers are the first to see and touch their order.

Download Albumii app and keep your stories memorable! Enjoy creating your own personalized photo products with 15% off, by using code: 248 valid until May 10th, 2021. Our app/website allows you to upload pictures from your phone’s Gallery, Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos easily. For more help, you can contact our customer service team through our Live Chat on our App and Website, or you can message us on Instagram @albumii.

Website: www.albumii.com

WhatsApp: +96569302527/28

Email: [email protected]