Deliveroo celebrates its third year of deliveries in Kuwait

Deliveroo Kuwait is turning three! Since launching in Kuwait in February 2019, Deliveroo Kuwait has come a long way in elevating the local food delivery experience, and setting the bar high for food aggregators not only in the country, but also the region.

“This month marks Deliveroo Kuwait’s third year of business in the local market, a milestone that was made possible only through the commitment of our incredible team of employees and riders, and through the trust that our customers place in us, each and every day,” says Seham AlHusaini, general manager at Deliveroo Kuwait. “As we look to the future, we would like to continue to spearhead a spirit of innovation in the food delivery and food technology space, all while ensuring the highest levels of both our customers’ and riders’ satisfaction. With multiple milestones under our belt only three years in, we’re also reflecting on our achievements in the local market so far, and can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Here’s a look back at what Deliveroo Kuwait has accomplished since launching in the local market three years ago:

Service Hero’s “Best Delivery App” Winner

Deliveroo Kuwait has been named the “Best Delivery App” in Kuwait by Service Hero, the company providing the region’s only consumer-powered customer satisfaction index. This year, Deliveroo Kuwait took home the award for best delivery app, a tribute to the delivery platform’s commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence throughout the year.

Loving Local

Since the start, Deliveroo Kuwait has set itself apart with its ongoing initiative to support local businesses. The delivery platform regularly encouraging customers to order their favorite coffees, meals and groceries from their most beloved local brands, and has even launched a successful Instagram campaign under the hashtag #LoveYourLocal in which AlHusaini interviews some of the faces behind our most beloved homegrown brands. So far, Deliveroo Kuwait has shed a spotlight on OVO, Wilgrow, Matbakhi, Shawarma Sharaf, and Ahmad Al Zamel, with even more to come.

Rider Satisfaction

As a testament to its commitment to rider satisfaction, no other local delivery app places such a large emphasis on rider support. Last year, Deliveroo Kuwait paid multiple riders across its fleet up to £10,000 each as part of the delivery platform’s global initiative to thank riders for their efforts in delivering great food to customers all across the world. The payments were part of a “Thank You” Fund for riders, and one of multiple initiatives aiming to pay tribute to the invaluable role that riders have played in the company’s journey throughout the years.

Creativity & Innovation

The Deliveroo Kuwait team has also set itself apart with its creative ideas to enhance rider safety, constantly launching initiatives in the interest of rider protection and satisfaction. Since its launch, Deliveroo Kuwait has spearheaded various activities to support riders throughout the year and through multiple initiatives, including the provision of specialized rider kits, cooling vests, water, resting spots, and more.

In honor of its birthday bash, Deliveroo Kuwait is offering customers exclusive discounts on some of their favorite local restaurants and coffee shops, including Cinescape, Caribou Coffee, and so much more. Follow Deliveroo @deliveroo_kw on Instagram for more updates!